Overview of Dr. Patrick Mitchell, DO

Dr. Patrick Mitchell, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Commerce Township, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Mitchell works at DMC Charach Cancer Treatment Center in Commerce Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Arthroscopy and Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.