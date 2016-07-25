Dr. Patrick Mitchell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Mitchell, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Mitchell, DO
Dr. Patrick Mitchell, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Commerce Township, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell's Office Locations
DMC Medical Group at Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital1 William Carls Dr, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Directions (248) 937-3456Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was prompt, professional, listened to my questions/concerns, answered all of my questions and made sure I understood everything he was explaining to me. He understood my condition, explained what was wrong with me and formulated a plan to correct my condition. Pre and post surgery appointments with Dr. Mitchell, took as much time with me as I needed. I never felt rushed or that he was in a hurry. Post-surgery physical therapy rehabilitation, I was above average for people in my age (61).
About Dr. Patrick Mitchell, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- McLaren Oakland, Pontiac, Mi
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
