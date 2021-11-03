Overview of Dr. Patrick Molligan, MD

Dr. Patrick Molligan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Molligan works at Orthopaedics Hand Center in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.