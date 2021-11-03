Dr. Patrick Molligan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molligan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Molligan, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Molligan, MD
Dr. Patrick Molligan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Molligan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Molligan's Office Locations
-
1
The Orthopaedic Hand Center4642 N Loop 289 Ste 219, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 795-7762
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Molligan?
Doctor Molligan did emergency surgery on my son's finger. He did an outstanding job!!! Beautiful finish work and no loss of feeling or motion!
About Dr. Patrick Molligan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1669475372
Education & Certifications
- Med Center La New Orleans Lsu
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molligan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molligan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molligan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molligan works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Molligan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molligan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molligan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molligan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.