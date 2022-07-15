Overview of Dr. Patrick Monahan, MD

Dr. Patrick Monahan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Campbell, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Dominican Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Monahan works at Retinal Diagnostic Center in Campbell, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Migraine and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.