Dr. Patrick Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Morgan, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Morgan, MD
Dr. Patrick Morgan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Morgan works at
Dr. Morgan's Office Locations
-
1
Practice1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morgan?
Dr. Morgan was one of my ent residents in Jan 2016. He was the best. He has great bedside manners. He answered all of my questions. While in the hospital he would be at my bedside constantly. I can not thank Dr. Morgan enough for all his knowledge and generosity.
About Dr. Patrick Morgan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1659750370
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan works at
Dr. Morgan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.