Dr. Mulkey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Mulkey, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Mulkey, MD
Dr. Patrick Mulkey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Mulkey's Office Locations
Presbyterian Medical Group8300 Constitution Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 253-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mulkey is an excellent surgeon. I recently had a total hip replacement. I was carefully cared for and doing great!!! I will soon be having my other hip replacement. Dr. Mulkey is a calm, thorough, highly skilled surgeon I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Patrick Mulkey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Mulkey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mulkey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mulkey has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulkey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulkey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulkey.
