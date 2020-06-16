Dr. Patrick Mullan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Mullan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Mullan, DO
Dr. Patrick Mullan, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Mullan works at
Dr. Mullan's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic & Reconstructive1900 Wealthy St SE Ste 290, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Directions (616) 774-8345Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:15pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mullan?
He was very good and listened to me. I have been trying to figure out what was wrong with me. He listened and told me what I had. Dr.Mullan and his team of providers deserve better than a star. Thank you Dr.Mullan!
About Dr. Patrick Mullan, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1720354723
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital (GME)
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullan accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullan works at
Dr. Mullan has seen patients for Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.