Dr. Patrick Mullen, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Mullen, MD
Dr. Patrick Mullen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital and Kootenai Health.
Dr. Mullen's Office Locations
Kootenai Hand Reconstructive Surgery2121 W Ironwood Center Dr, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 625-4680
Hospital Affiliations
- Bonner General Hospital
- Kootenai Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- ODS Health Plan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mullen is patient and explains everything clearly. My visit was professional and friendly which put me at ease in the face of the personal issue before me..
About Dr. Patrick Mullen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullen has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullen.
