Dr. Patrick Mulroy, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.