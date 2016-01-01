Dr. Patrick Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Murphy, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Murphy, MD
Dr. Patrick Murphy, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Murphy's Office Locations
Patrick Murphy Plastic Surgery1855 Plumas St Ste 2, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 470-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Hometown Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Prominence Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patrick Murphy, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1235253253
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Univ of NV Sch of Med
- Santa Clara University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.