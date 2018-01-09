Dr. Patrick Nemechek, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemechek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Nemechek, DO
Overview of Dr. Patrick Nemechek, DO
Dr. Patrick Nemechek, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buckeye, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Nemechek works at
Dr. Nemechek's Office Locations
Nemechek Consultative Medicine, Inc4252 N Verrado Way Ste 103, Buckeye, AZ 85396 Directions (623) 208-4226
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been dealing with a devastating chronic illness for the past 12 years & was given less than 1% chance of recovery. While I am not fully recovered yet, Dr. Nemechek's protocol has improved the quality of life that was once was just a dream. I actually met with a funeral director & had my will sent down to make my final arrangements, then as if it was Divine intervention, I was refer to him. I am so eternality grateful for giving me part of my life back. No more suffering!
About Dr. Patrick Nemechek, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1437297256
Education & Certifications
- UCLA School Med
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Nemechek works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemechek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
