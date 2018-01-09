See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Buckeye, AZ
Dr. Patrick Nemechek, DO

Internal Medicine
3.8 (21)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patrick Nemechek, DO

Dr. Patrick Nemechek, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buckeye, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Nemechek works at Nemechek Consultative Medicine, Inc in Buckeye, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nemechek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nemechek Consultative Medicine, Inc
    4252 N Verrado Way Ste 103, Buckeye, AZ 85396 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 208-4226

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autonomic Testing Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections of the Digestive Tract Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 09, 2018
    I have been dealing with a devastating chronic illness for the past 12 years & was given less than 1% chance of recovery. While I am not fully recovered yet, Dr. Nemechek's protocol has improved the quality of life that was once was just a dream. I actually met with a funeral director & had my will sent down to make my final arrangements, then as if it was Divine intervention, I was refer to him. I am so eternality grateful for giving me part of my life back. No more suffering!
    Jan 09, 2018
    About Dr. Patrick Nemechek, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437297256
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA School Med
    • Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Nemechek, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemechek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nemechek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nemechek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nemechek works at Nemechek Consultative Medicine, Inc in Buckeye, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Nemechek’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemechek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemechek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nemechek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nemechek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

