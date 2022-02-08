Dr. Patrick Nolan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Nolan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Nolan, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Central Peninsula General Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Locations
Patrick M. Nolan DO Inc.3300 Providence Dr Ste 206, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 561-6100
Alaska Kidney & Diabetes Associates3260 Providence Dr Ste 523, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 222-1714
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Central Peninsula General Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nolan has called me after 7pm in the evening after a full schedule of seeing patients to help me. He is one of the most dedicated, knowledgeable, compassionate and empathetic physicians who has cared for me . He is a real mensch! Don't be fooled! He is the real thing...an endocrinologist. Other providers advertise his level of training and expertise but are "diabetologists." He has advocated for me time and time again and gotten me the care and equipment I need to stay healthy and avoid the complications of my disease. He walks into the room and you have his full attention. He is humorous and warm, caring and thorough. His breed of doctor is becoming more difficult to find in this fast paced culture of 15 minute appointments and in and out medicine. Thank you Dr. Nolan.
About Dr. Patrick Nolan, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1073799243
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
