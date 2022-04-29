Dr. Patrick Nosti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nosti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Nosti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Nosti, MD
Dr. Patrick Nosti, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS.
Dr. Nosti works at
Dr. Nosti's Office Locations
-
1
Urogynecology of Kansas City, LLC10707 W 87th St, Overland Park, KS 66214 Directions (913) 382-7999Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Urogynecology of Kansas City Satellite Clinic at Encompass Medical Group4811 S Arrowhead Dr, Independence, MO 64055 Directions (913) 386-2961Tuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
It was great the best staff and Doctor. Was Nervous to see a man Dr. but he was great answering all my questions never rushed me good man good staff
About Dr. Patrick Nosti, MD
- Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1841481629
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nosti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nosti accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nosti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nosti works at
Dr. Nosti has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nosti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
123 patients have reviewed Dr. Nosti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nosti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nosti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nosti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.