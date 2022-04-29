See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Patrick Nosti, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Patrick Nosti, MD

Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (123)
Map Pin Small Overland Park, KS
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Patrick Nosti, MD

Dr. Patrick Nosti, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. 

Dr. Nosti works at Urogynecology of Kansas City in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Independence, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Nosti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urogynecology of Kansas City, LLC
    10707 W 87th St, Overland Park, KS 66214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-7999
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Urogynecology of Kansas City Satellite Clinic at Encompass Medical Group
    4811 S Arrowhead Dr, Independence, MO 64055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 386-2961
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Belton Regional Medical Center
  • Menorah Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Anterior and-or Posterior Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse Chevron Icon
Apical Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Complex Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Cystoscopy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Fascial Graft Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Interstim® Procedure for Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
MonaLisa Touch Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tibial Nerve Stimulation (PTNS) Chevron Icon
Posterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Supracervical Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal Repair Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginectomy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CompCare
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 123 ratings
    Patient Ratings (123)
    5 Star
    (118)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nosti?

    Apr 29, 2022
    It was great the best staff and Doctor. Was Nervous to see a man Dr. but he was great answering all my questions never rushed me good man good staff
    freeman — Apr 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Nosti, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Patrick Nosti, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nosti to family and friends

    Dr. Nosti's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nosti

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Patrick Nosti, MD.

    About Dr. Patrick Nosti, MD

    Specialties
    • Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841481629
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Nosti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nosti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nosti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nosti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nosti has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nosti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    123 patients have reviewed Dr. Nosti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nosti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nosti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nosti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Patrick Nosti, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.