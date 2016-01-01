Dr. Patrick Nwajei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nwajei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Nwajei, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Nwajei, MD
Dr. Patrick Nwajei, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Madera, CA.
Dr. Nwajei works at
Dr. Nwajei's Office Locations
Specialty Medical Group Central California9300 Valley Childrens Pl # GW12, Madera, CA 93636 Directions (559) 353-8769
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nwajei?
About Dr. Patrick Nwajei, MD
- Neonatal Medicine
- English, Hmong
- Male
- 1780898262
Education & Certifications
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nwajei
Dr. Nwajei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Nwajei works at
Dr. Nwajei speaks Hmong.
Dr. Nwajei has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwajei.
