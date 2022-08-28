Overview

Dr. Patrick O'Connell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



Dr. O'Connell works at Sillect Medical Centers in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.