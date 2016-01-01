Dr. Patrick O'Donnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Donnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Patrick O'Donnell, MD
Dr. Patrick O'Donnell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and Pali Momi Medical Center.
Dr. O'Donnell's Office Locations
Patrick J. O'donnell Md. Llc.1319 Punahou St Ste 1120, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 983-6000
Pali Momi Office98-1079 Moanalua Rd Ste 660, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 983-6447
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Pali Momi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Patrick O'Donnell, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY - GENERAL SURGERY
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Donnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Donnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Donnell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Donnell.
