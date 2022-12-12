Overview

Dr. Patrick O'Donnell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodridge, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. O'Donnell works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Woodridge, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.