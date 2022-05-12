Dr. Patrick Oellers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oellers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Oellers, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Oellers, MD
Dr. Patrick Oellers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mass Eye & Ear Inf-Harvard Med Sch
Dr. Oellers works at
Dr. Oellers' Office Locations
-
1
Retina-Vitreous Surgeons of Central NY3107 E Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13224 Directions (315) 445-8166
-
2
Retina-Vitreous Surgeons of Central NY, Watertown400 WASHINGTON ST, Watertown, NY 13601 Directions (315) 782-0492
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Samaritan Medical Center
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oellers?
Appt. was prompt, unrushed. All questions were answered. Dr. Oellers was matter of fact in his presentation and explained the surgical options available to me. I felt very comfortable with him and him to perform a successful surgery.
About Dr. Patrick Oellers, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, German
- 1043576663
Education & Certifications
- Mass Eye & Ear Inf-Harvard Med Sch
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oellers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oellers accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oellers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oellers works at
Dr. Oellers has seen patients for Vitreoretinal Surgery, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oellers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oellers speaks German.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Oellers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oellers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oellers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oellers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.