Overview

Dr. Patrick O'Leary, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. O'Leary works at Duly Health and Care in Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.