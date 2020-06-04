Dr. Patrick O'Leary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Leary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick O'Leary, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick O'Leary, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
Duly Health and Care3825 Highland Ave Ste 210, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 435-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
extremely kind and down to earth. wonderful and very thorough. I am glad I was referred to him
About Dr. Patrick O'Leary, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1942278890
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
