Dr. Patrick O'Neill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Neill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick O'Neill, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick O'Neill, MD
Dr. Patrick O'Neill, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. O'Neill works at
Dr. O'Neill's Office Locations
-
1
Kennedy-white Orthopaedic Center6050 Cattleridge Blvd Ste 201, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 365-0655Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosed
-
2
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System1700 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Neill?
Very professional and compassionate. Answered all my questions and spent the necessary time with me. Staff was very professional and friendly. The wait time to see doctor was minimal. Very pleased with my visit.
About Dr. Patrick O'Neill, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1831380658
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Neill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Neill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Neill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Neill works at
Dr. O'Neill has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Neill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
358 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Neill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Neill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Neill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Neill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.