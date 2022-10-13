Overview

Dr. Patrick Ottuso, MD is a Dermatologist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Ottuso works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Vero Beach - 1955 22nd Ave in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

