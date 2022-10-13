Dr. Patrick Ottuso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ottuso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Ottuso, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Ottuso, MD is a Dermatologist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Vero Beach - 1955 22nd Ave1955 22nd Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 494-5461Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
Always timely and thorough!
About Dr. Patrick Ottuso, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Cabrini Med Ctr|New York Medical College
- Ponce Sch of Med
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ottuso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ottuso using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ottuso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ottuso has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ottuso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ottuso speaks Italian and Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Ottuso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ottuso.
