Overview of Dr. Patrick Padilla, MD

Dr. Patrick Padilla, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Encinitas, CA.



Dr. Padilla works at Scripps Mercy Physician Partners in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.