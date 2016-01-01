Overview of Dr. Patrick Patchen Jr, MD

Dr. Patrick Patchen Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Patchen Jr works at D' Amico & Patchen Sgy Assocs in Warren, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.