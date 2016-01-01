Dr. Patrick Patchen Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patchen Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Patchen Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Patchen Jr, MD
Dr. Patrick Patchen Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Patchen Jr works at
Dr. Patchen Jr's Office Locations
-
1
D Amico Patchen Surgery Inc.8601 E Market St, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 856-6201
Hospital Affiliations
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patchen Jr?
About Dr. Patrick Patchen Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1275522468
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patchen Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patchen Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patchen Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patchen Jr works at
Dr. Patchen Jr has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patchen Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patchen Jr speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Patchen Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patchen Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patchen Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patchen Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.