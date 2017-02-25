Overview of Dr. Patrick Pedro, MD

Dr. Patrick Pedro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI.



Dr. Pedro works at Queens Medical Center in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.