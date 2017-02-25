Dr. Patrick Pedro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pedro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Pedro, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Pedro, MD
Dr. Patrick Pedro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Pedro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pedro's Office Locations
-
1
Queens Medical Center550 S Beretania St Ste 509, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-8885
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pedro?
Am a referral patient who came in with heart problems. Dr. Pedro showed concern, compassion as well as great concern for my well being. Arranged appointments with doctors and went well beyond to do what he could do to assist and take care of my medical needs. Bless Dr. Pedro and all doctors who are like him. Because truly our lives are in their hands.
About Dr. Patrick Pedro, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1093915068
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pedro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pedro accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pedro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pedro works at
Dr. Pedro has seen patients for Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pedro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pedro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pedro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pedro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pedro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.