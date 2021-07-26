See All General Surgeons in Jenkintown, PA
Dr. Patrick Pellecchia, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Jenkintown, PA
Call for new patient details
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patrick Pellecchia, MD

Dr. Patrick Pellecchia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.

Dr. Pellecchia works at Patrick Pellecchia in Jenkintown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pellecchia's Office Locations

    Patrick Pellecchia
    1650 Huntingdon Pike Ste 350, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 947-9272

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Redeemer Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 26, 2021
    Dr Pat Pellecchia and his wonderful staff healed my wound on the bottom of my foot that was caused by a pedicure! Dr. Pellecchia provided wound dressings and the right medication and I had follow up visits as well. My wound is completely healed! Thank you Dr. Pellecchia and staff!!!! Big hugs!!! Sharon Slickis
    Sharon Slickis — Jul 26, 2021
    About Dr. Patrick Pellecchia, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124011564
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pellecchia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pellecchia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pellecchia works at Patrick Pellecchia in Jenkintown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Pellecchia’s profile.

    Dr. Pellecchia has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pellecchia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pellecchia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pellecchia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pellecchia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pellecchia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

