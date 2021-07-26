Dr. Pellecchia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Pellecchia, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Pellecchia, MD
Dr. Patrick Pellecchia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.
Dr. Pellecchia's Office Locations
Patrick Pellecchia1650 Huntingdon Pike Ste 350, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 947-9272
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pat Pellecchia and his wonderful staff healed my wound on the bottom of my foot that was caused by a pedicure! Dr. Pellecchia provided wound dressings and the right medication and I had follow up visits as well. My wound is completely healed! Thank you Dr. Pellecchia and staff!!!! Big hugs!!! Sharon Slickis
About Dr. Patrick Pellecchia, MD
- General Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1124011564
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pellecchia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pellecchia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pellecchia works at
Dr. Pellecchia has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pellecchia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pellecchia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pellecchia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pellecchia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pellecchia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.