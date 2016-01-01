See All Allergists & Immunologists in Teaneck, NJ
Dr. Patrick Perin, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patrick Perin, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.

Dr. Perin works at Allergy Partners of NJ, P.C. in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Partners of NJ, P.C.
    553 Cedar Ln Ste A, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 836-6400
  2. 2
    Allergy Partners of NJ, P.C.
    504 Hamburg Tpke Ste B103, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 790-6707

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sulfonamide Allergy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Patrick Perin, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1093892465
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson Univ Hospital
    Internship
    • UMDNJ - The University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Perin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perin has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Perin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

