Dr. Patrick Pieper, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Pieper, MD
Dr. Patrick Pieper, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Kern Medical Center.
Dr. Pieper works at
Dr. Pieper's Office Locations
Kern Medical Center1700 Mount Vernon Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93306 Directions (661) 326-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
San Joaquin Valley Pulmonary Med Group3551 Q St Ste 100, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 326-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Kern Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Good visit
About Dr. Patrick Pieper, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1811074016
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
