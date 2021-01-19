Dr. Patrick Pinchinat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinchinat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Pinchinat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Pinchinat, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Haiti / School of Medicine And Pharmacy and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Pinchinat works at
Locations
1
Comprehensive Psychiatric Care, Inc8260 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33138 Directions (954) 392-6099
2
Comprehensive Psychiatric Care, Inc18503 Pines Blvd Ste 215, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 392-6099Monday1:30am - 6:00pmTuesday1:30am - 6:30pmWednesday1:30am - 6:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patrick PINCHINAT has been my doctor, for almost 6 years and hope for many more. Thanks to his Knowledge, Professional ethics, empathy, dedication, support and caring persona, my life has changed drastically and for the better. I had no hope for my life, six years ago before meeting him; in a behavioral unit at North Shore Hospital. Now, Im about to graduate with honors, from my Cosmetology School, La Belle Beauty Academy, and soon I get my Florida State License has a Certified Professional Cosmetologist. With that License I will be have the opportunity to work in many fields, has Beauty Salon, T.V. Network, Magazines, even has a Teacher my self in a school, like mine. So I believe, that I have been bless for having him has my doctor. In the beginning I struggle, cause he was not my first Doctor, but he will definitely be my last. Jorge Martinez. Patient.
About Dr. Patrick Pinchinat, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Creole and French
- 1295946002
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
- University of Haiti / School of Medicine And Pharmacy
- Psychiatry
