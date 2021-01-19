See All Psychiatrists in Miami, FL
Dr. Patrick Pinchinat, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (21)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patrick Pinchinat, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Haiti / School of Medicine And Pharmacy and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Pinchinat works at COMPREHENSIVE PSYCHIATRIC CARE, INC in Miami, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Psychiatric Care, Inc
    8260 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 392-6099
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Psychiatric Care, Inc
    18503 Pines Blvd Ste 215, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 392-6099
    Monday
    1:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    1:30am - 6:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Regional Hospital
  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Other Psychiatric Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pinchinat?

    Jan 19, 2021
    Dr. Patrick PINCHINAT has been my doctor, for almost 6 years and hope for many more. Thanks to his Knowledge, Professional ethics, empathy, dedication, support and caring persona, my life has changed drastically and for the better. I had no hope for my life, six years ago before meeting him; in a behavioral unit at North Shore Hospital. Now, Im about to graduate with honors, from my Cosmetology School, La Belle Beauty Academy, and soon I get my Florida State License has a Certified Professional Cosmetologist. With that License I will be have the opportunity to work in many fields, has Beauty Salon, T.V. Network, Magazines, even has a Teacher my self in a school, like mine. So I believe, that I have been bless for having him has my doctor. In the beginning I struggle, cause he was not my first Doctor, but he will definitely be my last. Jorge Martinez. Patient.
    Jorge Martinez — Jan 19, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Pinchinat, MD
    About Dr. Patrick Pinchinat, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295946002
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Haiti / School of Medicine And Pharmacy
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Pinchinat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinchinat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pinchinat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pinchinat has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinchinat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinchinat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinchinat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinchinat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinchinat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

