Overview

Dr. Patrick Pinchinat, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Haiti / School of Medicine And Pharmacy and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Pinchinat works at COMPREHENSIVE PSYCHIATRIC CARE, INC in Miami, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.