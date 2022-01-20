Dr. Patrick Powers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Powers, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Powers, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center and Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital.
Locations
Allergy Partners, PA8485b Bell Creek Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 392-5453
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Powers was amazing! He explained everything in detail and took the time to answer all the questions I had. I wish I had visited him years ago and I probably could have avoided some health issues I am dealing with now. Just a genuinely great guy!
About Dr. Patrick Powers, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Med College Of Virginia
- Med Collegeof Virginia
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
