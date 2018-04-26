Dr. Patrick Pownell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pownell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Pownell, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Pownell, MD
Dr. Patrick Pownell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Dr. Pownell's Office Locations
-
1
The Osler Group Llp7115 Greenville Ave Ste 220, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 368-3223
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have come to Dr. Pownell for years and he is the best. His office staff is amazing and I am super pleased with all my results.
About Dr. Patrick Pownell, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255323051
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Pownell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pownell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pownell has seen patients for Skin Grafts and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pownell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pownell speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pownell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pownell.
