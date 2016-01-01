See All Oncologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Patrick Prath, MD

Oncology
Overview of Dr. Patrick Prath, MD

Dr. Patrick Prath, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Prath works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Prath's Office Locations

    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
    16659 Southwest Fwy Ste 131, Sugar Land, TX 77479 (281) 276-5200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Skin Screenings
Cancer Screening
Erythropoietin Test
Skin Screenings
Cancer Screening

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

About Dr. Patrick Prath, MD

  • Oncology
  • English, Thai
  • Male
  • 1659799708
Education & Certifications

  • Baylor College Of Medicine
  • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
  • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

