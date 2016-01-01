Dr. Patrick Proffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Proffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Proffer, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Proffer, MD
Dr. Patrick Proffer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Quail Creek Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Proffer works at
Dr. Proffer's Office Locations
Proffer Surgical Associates1611 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 354-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
- Quail Creek Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patrick Proffer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1952399206
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Texas Technical University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Proffer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Proffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Proffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Proffer works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Proffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Proffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Proffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.