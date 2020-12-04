Dr. Patrick Rabjohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabjohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Rabjohn, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Rabjohn, MD
Dr. Patrick Rabjohn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.
Dr. Rabjohn's Office Locations
RBI Psychiatry1751 Broad Park Cir S Ste 201, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 539-2282
Destination Life Llc-s1759 Broad Park Cir S Ste 113, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 539-2282
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been with Dr Rabjohn for 10 years and I would not see anyone else. His knowledge of mental health diseases, medications to treat diseases far surpasses any other psych dr I’ve seen in 23 years Dr Rabjohn is personal, kind and caring as is his office staff. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Patrick Rabjohn, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Psychiatry
Dr. Rabjohn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rabjohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabjohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabjohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabjohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabjohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.