Dr. Patrick Racz, DDS
Overview
Dr. Patrick Racz, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Plymouth, NH.
Dr. Racz works at
Locations
Main Street Dental107 Main St, Plymouth, NH 03264 Directions (603) 709-2420Monday7:00am - 3:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 3:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with the work they did to make sure that my new dentures would be a good fit and what they went through to do that. Everyone was very pleasent and happy. I look forward to my next visit.
About Dr. Patrick Racz, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Racz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Racz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Racz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Racz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Racz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Racz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.