Dr. Patrick Recio, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patrick Recio, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Colorectal Physicians and Surgeons of Pennsylvania145 W 23rd St Ste 201, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 453-2777
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Dr. Recio has been a fantastic doctor. He did an excellent job on my surgery to remove colon cancer and has been great with follow up and great bed side manners.
About Dr. Patrick Recio, DO
- Colorectal Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1023064318
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Recio has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Recio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
