Overview

Dr. Patrick Regan, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Chapel Allerton Hosp|Chapel Allerton Hospital and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.



Dr. Regan works at HCA Florida Kendall Orthopedics in Fort Pierce, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Ileus and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.