Dr. Patrick Reid, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University College London, University Of London, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.



Dr. Reid works at Maxwell Boev Clinic in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.