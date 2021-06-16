See All Spine Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Patrick Reid, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
3.9 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Patrick Reid, MD

Dr. Patrick Reid, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Reid works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reid's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurological Institute of NY
    710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-2217

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chordoma
Chordoma

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Diffuse Idiopathic Skeletal Hyperostosis (DISH) Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Ependymoma Chevron Icon
Ewing's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Synovial Cysts Chevron Icon
Giant Cell Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemangioblastoma Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningomyelocele Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumor Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Claudication (NC) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Osteoma
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Schwannomatosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sciatica
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Patrick Reid, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316363666
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Reid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reid has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reid works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Reid’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Reid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

