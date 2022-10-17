Overview of Dr. Patrick Reidy, MD

Dr. Patrick Reidy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Estero, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Med and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.



Dr. Reidy works at Florida Gulf Coast Ear, Nose & Throat, LLC in Estero, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Malignant Otitis Externa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.