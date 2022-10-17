See All Otolaryngologists in Estero, FL
Dr. Patrick Reidy, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.8 (40)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patrick Reidy, MD

Dr. Patrick Reidy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Estero, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Med and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.

Dr. Reidy works at Florida Gulf Coast Ear, Nose & Throat, LLC in Estero, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Malignant Otitis Externa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reidy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Gulf Coast Ear, Nose & Throat, LLC
    9250 Corkscrew Rd Ste 3, Estero, FL 33928 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 514-2225
  2. 2
    Florida Gulf Coast Ear, Nose & Throat, LLC
    2180 Immokalee Rd Ste 101, Naples, FL 34110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 514-2225

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee Memorial Hospital
  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • NCH North Naples Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Malignant Otitis Externa
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Malignant Otitis Externa

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • State Farm
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Patrick Reidy, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194752840
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Residency
    • Wayne St Univ-Detroit M C, Otolaryngology Wayne St Univ-Detroit M C, General Surgery
    Internship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Reidy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reidy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reidy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reidy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reidy has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Malignant Otitis Externa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reidy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Reidy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reidy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reidy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reidy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

