Dr. Patrick Reilly, MD

Gastroenterology
4.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patrick Reilly, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine|University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Santa Rosa Medical Center.

Dr. Reilly works at Gastro Health Pensacola - Gulf Coast Medical Arts on Davis Hwy. in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Navarre, FL and Milton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastro Health Pensacola - Gulf Coast Medical Arts on Davis Hwy.
    4531 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 477-2597
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Navarre office
    7552 Navarre Pkwy Unit 13, Navarre, FL 32566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 474-8988
  3. 3
    North Santa Rosa office
    5907 Berryhill Rd Ste 100, Milton, FL 32570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 436-4563
  4. 4
    Gastro Health - East 9 Mile
    2475 E Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL 32514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 477-2597
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  • Santa Rosa Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Gastritis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Gastritis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Diverticulitis, Intestinal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Duodenitis
Dysphagia
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophagitis
Gallstones
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pancreatitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Crohn's Disease
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Achalasia
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Cirrhosis
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Duodenal Ulcer
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Food Allergy
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Heartburn
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Ischemic Colitis
Lactose Intolerance
Malnutrition
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Disorders
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Cancer
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Bile Duct Cancer
Bile Duct Disorders
Biliary Drainage
Blood Disorders
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Cancer
Celiac Disease
Cholangiocarcinoma
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colitis
Colon Disorders
Colon Polyp
Colorectal Cancer
Common Bile Duct Stone
Digestive Disorders
Dilatation
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Duodenal Cancer
Dysentery
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Dilation
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Familial Pancreatic Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Diseases
Gastroenteritis
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver)
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Hepatobiliary Cancer
Icterus
Ileus
Indigestion, Non-Ulcer
Intestinal Cancer
Intestinal Diseases
Intestinal Ischemia
Iron Deficiency Anemia
Iron Overload
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux
Liver Cancer
Liver Disease (Except Cancer, Hepatitis and Cirrhosis)
Liver Diseases and Disorders
Lower Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Megacolon
Microscopic Ulcerative Colitis
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Obstructive Jaundice
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions
Pancreatic Islet Cell Cancer
Pancreatobiliary Disease
Parenteral Nutrition
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Pouchitis
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Rectal Cancer
Rectal Diseases
Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Stomal Ulcer
Tube Feeding
Ulcer
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Viral Enteritis
Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 30, 2021
    I really appreciate Dr Reilly he is kind and understanding in a time that is very scary for me health wise. I recommend him to all people I know
    Debbie Cravatt — Oct 30, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Reilly, MD
    About Dr. Patrick Reilly, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    1568559938
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    • Medical University of South Carolina|MUSC
    • University of South Alabama / College of Medicine|University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
    Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Reilly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reilly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reilly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reilly has seen patients for Gastritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reilly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Reilly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reilly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reilly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reilly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

