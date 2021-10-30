Dr. Patrick Reilly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reilly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Reilly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Reilly, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine|University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Santa Rosa Medical Center.
Dr. Reilly works at
Locations
Gastro Health Pensacola - Gulf Coast Medical Arts on Davis Hwy.4531 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 477-2597Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Navarre office7552 Navarre Pkwy Unit 13, Navarre, FL 32566 Directions (850) 474-8988
North Santa Rosa office5907 Berryhill Rd Ste 100, Milton, FL 32570 Directions (850) 436-4563
Gastro Health - East 9 Mile2475 E Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 477-2597Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Santa Rosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I really appreciate Dr Reilly he is kind and understanding in a time that is very scary for me health wise. I recommend him to all people I know
About Dr. Patrick Reilly, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Medical University of South Carolina|MUSC
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine|University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reilly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reilly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reilly has seen patients for Gastritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reilly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Reilly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reilly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reilly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reilly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.