Dr. Patrick Rheaume, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Rheaume, MD
Dr. Patrick Rheaume, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Dr. Rheaume works at
Dr. Rheaume's Office Locations
Eastwind Womens Health Inc.904 EASTWIND DR, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 890-1914
Mount Carmel St Anns500 S Cleveland Ave, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 898-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best OB/GYN in columbus! His advices helped us deliver a healthy baby ‘naturally’ with no unnecessary medications! The cool thing is his coolness and cool approach towards everything which helped us being calm throughout the process. Thank you doc!
About Dr. Patrick Rheaume, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
