Dr. Patrick Rhoades, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Rhoades, MD
Dr. Patrick Rhoades, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto.
Dr. Rhoades works at
Dr. Rhoades' Office Locations
Valley Surgery Center At Modesto LLC1300 Mable Ave Ste 1, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 571-1633
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rhoades is the most amazing Dr. I know!! He has helped my daughter improve her quality of life!!! Can’t ever repay all his caring and kindness!!!!
About Dr. Patrick Rhoades, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhoades has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhoades accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhoades has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhoades has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhoades on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rhoades speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhoades. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhoades.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhoades, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhoades appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.