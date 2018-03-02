Overview of Dr. Patrick Rhoades, MD

Dr. Patrick Rhoades, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto.



Dr. Rhoades works at Valley Surgery Center At Modesto LLC in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.