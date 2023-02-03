Dr. Patrick Richard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Richard, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Richard, MD
Dr. Patrick Richard, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They graduated from Masters of Public Health, Tulane University of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, New Orleans, LA|Tulane University School Of Medicine, New Orleans, La and is affiliated with Longmont United Hospital.
Dr. Richard's Office Locations
Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers - Boulder4715 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 385-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Longmont United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Richard and all his staff--his nurse, Anne, the radiation technician, David, and all radiation staff--were clearly competent, personable and invitational, respectful and warm, and made sure you knew all the ways you could contact them with questions at any time. They are the definition of health CARE. I felt truly taken care of and at ease. THANK YOU ALL!
About Dr. Patrick Richard, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1134418890
Education & Certifications
- Radiation Oncology, University of Washington, Seattle, WA
- Masters of Public Health, Tulane University of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, New Orleans, LA|Tulane University School Of Medicine, New Orleans, La
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Richard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richard.
