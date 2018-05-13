Overview

Dr. Patrick Richards, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Richards works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Osteoporosis and Thyrotoxicosis Factitia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.