Dr. Patrick Riggins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riggins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Riggins, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Riggins, MD
Dr. Patrick Riggins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Riggins works at
Dr. Riggins' Office Locations
-
1
Associated Orthopaedics of Kingsport, Kingsport, TN430 W RAVINE RD, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 245-3161Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Riggins?
Dr Riggins making rounds at Holston Valley today Jan 7, 2018 checked on my sister who was admitted and needed surgery to repair broken hip. He took time to do the surgery this evening. Can't thank him enough!!!!
About Dr. Patrick Riggins, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1386687184
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riggins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riggins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riggins works at
Dr. Riggins has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riggins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Riggins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riggins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riggins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riggins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.