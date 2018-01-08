Overview of Dr. Patrick Riggins, MD

Dr. Patrick Riggins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Riggins works at Associated Orthopaedics of Kingsport, Kingsport, TN in Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.