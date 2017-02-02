Overview of Dr. Patrick Ross Jr, MD

Dr. Patrick Ross Jr, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Ross Jr works at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, PA with other offices in Bryn Mawr, PA and Paoli, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.