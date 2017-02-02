See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Wynnewood, PA
Dr. Patrick Ross Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Patrick Ross Jr, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.0 (17)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patrick Ross Jr, MD

Dr. Patrick Ross Jr, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.

Dr. Ross Jr works at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, PA with other offices in Bryn Mawr, PA and Paoli, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Compare with other Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert McCairns, MD
Dr. Robert McCairns, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Nathaniel Evans, MD
Dr. Nathaniel Evans, MD
4.8 (134)
View Profile
Dr. Scott Cowan, MD
Dr. Scott Cowan, MD
5.0 (8)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Ross Jr' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lankenau Medical Center
    100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 527-1600
  2. 2
    Main Line Health Lab-bryn Mawr
    130 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 527-1600
  3. 3
    Paoli Hospital
    255 W Lancaster Ave, Paoli, PA 19301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 527-0404
  4. 4
    MLHC Thoracic Surgery
    830 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 210, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 527-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Paoli Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Oral Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Cancer Screening
Oral Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ross Jr?

    Feb 02, 2017
    Dr. Ross recently performed robotic surgery on me to remove stage 1 lung cancer. He is wonderful. He has a fabulous "bedside manner". He is kind, patient and has a positive demeanor. His PA and the rest of the staff are also the same. They take time to explain all procedures and are very helpful with scheduling and interfacing with medical insurance.
    Marilynne in Philadelphia, PA — Feb 02, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Ross Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Patrick Ross Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ross Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Ross Jr' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ross Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Patrick Ross Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Patrick Ross Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992744783
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Ross Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ross Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ross Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Patrick Ross Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.