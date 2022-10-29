Dr. Patrick Roth is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Roth
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patrick Roth is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center, Palisades Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
New Jersey Brain and Spine Oradell680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 300, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (201) 342-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Palisades Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Operated on my herniated disc. Full and total recovery. Feel like I got my life back thanks to Dr Roth’s intervention and skill. Ever grateful.
- New England Medical Center Hospital|New England Medical Center Hospitals|New England Medical Center-Boston (Massachusetts)
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Jacobi Medical Center|Montefiore Med Ctr/Alb Einstein Coll Med
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
