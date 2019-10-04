Dr. Patrick Rubsamen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubsamen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Rubsamen, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Rubsamen, MD
Dr. Patrick Rubsamen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Rubsamen's Office Locations
Retina Group Of Florida8190 S Jog Rd Ste 230, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Directions (561) 737-1355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional & always answers questions! Also has a very human side as well. So glad I trusted him with my surgery
About Dr. Patrick Rubsamen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1215935382
Education & Certifications
- U Miami-Bascom Palmer Eye I
- Harvard U-Mass Genl Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubsamen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubsamen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubsamen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubsamen has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubsamen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubsamen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubsamen.
