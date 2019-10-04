Overview of Dr. Patrick Rubsamen, MD

Dr. Patrick Rubsamen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.



Dr. Rubsamen works at Retina Group of Florida in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.