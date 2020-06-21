Overview of Dr. Patrick Rudersdorf, MD

Dr. Patrick Rudersdorf, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with OrthoColorado Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Rudersdorf works at Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery Associates in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.