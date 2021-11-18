Dr. Patrick Ruwe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruwe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Ruwe, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Ruwe, MD
Dr. Patrick Ruwe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine.
Dr. Ruwe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ruwe's Office Locations
-
1
Hamden Office2408 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 407-3534Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Wallingford Office701 N Colony Rd, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 407-3534Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Orange Office330 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT 06477 Directions (203) 407-3534
-
4
Guilford Office450 Boston Post Rd, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 407-3534
-
5
Connecticut Ortho Specs84 N Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 407-3534Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruwe?
Dr Ruwe excellent care professional and sincere great professional staff highly recommended!
About Dr. Patrick Ruwe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1164419321
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan Jobe Orth Clin
- Yale
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Yale University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruwe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruwe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruwe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruwe works at
Dr. Ruwe has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruwe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruwe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruwe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruwe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruwe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.