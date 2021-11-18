Overview of Dr. Patrick Ruwe, MD

Dr. Patrick Ruwe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine.



Dr. Ruwe works at The Orthopaedic Group division of Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists in Hamden, CT with other offices in Wallingford, CT, Orange, CT, Guilford, CT and Branford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.