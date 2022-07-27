See All Vascular Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Patrick Ryan, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.5 (76)
Map Pin Small Nashville, TN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Patrick Ryan, MD

Dr. Patrick Ryan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Tristar Skyline Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Ryan works at Nashville Vascular and Vein Institute in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ryan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nashville Vascular and Vein Institute
    330 23rd Ave N Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2071

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
  • Tristar Skyline Medical Center
  • Tristar Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Carotid Artery Disease
Treatment frequency



Atherosclerosis
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Carotid Artery Disease
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Iliac Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Port Placements or Replacements
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Arterial Doppler Ultrasound
Arterial Duplex Ultrasound
Arteriogram
Botox® Injection
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Carotid Artery Stent Placement
Carotid Ultrasound
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Computed Tomography Angiography (CTA)
Congenital Heart Defects
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dialysis Access Procedures
Dialysis-Related Amyloidosis
Excision of Lipoma
Femoral Popliteal Bypass Surgery
Gallbladder Surgery
Heart Disease
Heart Surgery
Hernia Repair
Kidney Failure
Leg Bypass
Lung Surgery
Lymphedema
Lymphedema Therapy
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Mesenteric Artery Ischemia
Mole Removal
MRA (Magnetic Resonance Angiography)
Percutaneous Procedures
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter Placement
Pulmonary Embolism
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Secondary Hypertension
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thrombosis
Vascular Disease
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Vein Laser Ablation
Venous Sclerotherapy
Wound Care and Management
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UnitedHealthcare Plan of the River Valley
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Patrick Ryan, MD

    Vascular Surgery
    • Vascular Surgery
    Vascular Surgery
    English
    • English
    English
    1194724864
    • 1194724864
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Carilion Health System
    Residency
    Internship
    • Carilion Health System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education
    Vascular Surgery
    • Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Ryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ryan works at Nashville Vascular and Vein Institute in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Ryan’s profile.

    Dr. Ryan has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

