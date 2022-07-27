Dr. Patrick Ryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Ryan, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Ryan, MD
Dr. Patrick Ryan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Tristar Skyline Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Ryan works at
Dr. Ryan's Office Locations
Nashville Vascular and Vein Institute330 23rd Ave N Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2071
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr. Ryan for fixing my leg! You rock! So very Thankful to you & your wonderful staff!! I’m walking with no pain now!!
About Dr. Patrick Ryan, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Carilion Health System
- Carilion Health System
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryan has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.